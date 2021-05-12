Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of CG stock traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.13. 770,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,711. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.85.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.
CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.95.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Story: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.