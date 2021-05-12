Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CG stock traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.13. 770,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,711. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.85.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last ninety days.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.95.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

