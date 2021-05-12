Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 166,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,938. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

CGAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

