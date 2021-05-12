Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 77.80% from the company’s current price.
CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.95.
TSE:CG opened at C$9.28 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
