Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 77.80% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.95.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

TSE:CG opened at C$9.28 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.