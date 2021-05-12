Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENT. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

