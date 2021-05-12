Central Garden & Pet to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CENTA. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $53.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

