Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Announces Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

LEU stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 1,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,153. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.71.

LEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $394,807.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $177,225.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,397. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

