Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 1,802 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CDAY stock opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $111.93.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
