Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 1,802 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CDAY stock opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

