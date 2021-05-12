Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $94.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.06.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE CDAY traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $84.76. 1,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.26 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.