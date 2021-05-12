Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.760-0.760 EPS.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.79.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.