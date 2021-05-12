Cervus Equipment (CERV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cervus Equipment (TSE: CERV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Cervus Equipment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cervus Equipment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cervus Equipment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Cervus Equipment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$19.50 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cervus Equipment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cervus Equipment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$19.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

CERV opened at C$17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$267.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.31. Cervus Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$17.90.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

