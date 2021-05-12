Charles J. Carter Sells 9,161 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PKG stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.56. 359,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.