Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 46,741 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,741 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David Loasby bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 138,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.70. 255,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,864,490. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

