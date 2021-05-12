Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $259,224.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,183.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 712 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $56,333.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,422.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $2,735,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

