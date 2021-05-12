Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $23.25 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 191,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,437,598. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

