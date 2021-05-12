Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.15% of Ferro worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOE. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter worth $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

FOE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 90,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,975. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -361.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

