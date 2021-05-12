Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,924 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group comprises about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of Selective Insurance Group worth $27,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.32. 493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

