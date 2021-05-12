Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 5,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.