Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.44.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

CSH.UN opened at C$12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$7.25 and a 52-week high of C$13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 871.43%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.