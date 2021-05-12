Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.46% from the company’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.81.

CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.35. 964,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,589. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.02 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$768.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

