Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $12.64 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 2,008,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,720. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62.

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

