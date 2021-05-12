Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $49.06

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.06, but opened at $51.93. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 11,821 shares trading hands.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarVal Investors LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $115,974,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $1,849,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $416,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $735,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $124,491,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

