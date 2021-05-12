Christopher A. Wright Sells 10,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,784,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,100,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

