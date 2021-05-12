Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of CHT opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

