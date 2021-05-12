Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 569,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 351,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile (NYSE:CVII)

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

