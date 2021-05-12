CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera (TSE:EMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EMA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.67.

TSE:EMA traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 215,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.13. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$58.67. The stock has a market cap of C$14.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

