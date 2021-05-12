Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Ciena by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Ciena by 7.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 17.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,637 shares of company stock worth $1,580,835 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.27. 26,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

