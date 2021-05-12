Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $260.86 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.10. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

