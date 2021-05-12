Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $264.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.13.
Shares of CI opened at $260.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.
In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
