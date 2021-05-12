Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $264.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.13.

Shares of CI opened at $260.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

