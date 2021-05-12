Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 575,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,769,000 after acquiring an additional 162,377 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

