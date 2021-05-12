Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $191.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.78.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $160.50 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

