Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a na rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.67.

ENB stock opened at C$48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$49.13. The firm has a market cap of C$97.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.30.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.06%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

