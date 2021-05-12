Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CIVB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. 55,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $363.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

