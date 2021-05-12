Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 54 Per Share

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CKN opened at GBX 2,900 ($37.89) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,859.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,625.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £881.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a one year high of GBX 3,076.06 ($40.19).

Several research firms have recently commented on CKN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Clarkson news, insider Heike Truol purchased 1,607 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, for a total transaction of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57). Also, insider Sue Harris purchased 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, for a total transaction of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,907 shares of company stock worth $22,219,623.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

