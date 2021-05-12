Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

CLAR opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clarus by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

