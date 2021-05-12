Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 507,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

