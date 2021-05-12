Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $492.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

