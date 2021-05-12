Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Stock Price Up 2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,567% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

