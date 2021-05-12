CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 31.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

