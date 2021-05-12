CNA Financial Co. (CNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 3rd

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

CNA Financial stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

