CNB Bank Buys 62 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $325.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $215.99 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

