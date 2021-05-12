CNB Bank Has $241,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

