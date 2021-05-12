CNB Bank Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $379.67 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.08 and a 12 month high of $397.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

