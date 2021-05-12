CNB Bank Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

