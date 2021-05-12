CoinFi Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $354,926.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

