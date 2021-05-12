Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 82,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

