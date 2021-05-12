Colliers Securities Weighs in on Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vonage in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

VG opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Vonage has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.