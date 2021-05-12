Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of Columbia Banking System worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after buying an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,129,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

