Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

CMCSA traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. 274,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,145,662. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

