Comerica Bank Acquires 4,258 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,998 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 846,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

