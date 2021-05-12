Comerica Bank Purchases 53,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VERX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

